Uzbekistan seizes 72.3 kg of hashish hidden in potato replicas

Customs authorities in Uzbekistan have intercepted a shipment of hashish concealed in potato replicas at the Termez-Autonomous Border Crossing in the Surkhandarya Region.

The operation was carried out by officers from the State Security Service's Border Troops in cooperation with customs officials.

© State Security Service

During the inspection of a truck, authorities discovered 222 potato-shaped replicas containing hashish, with a total weight of 72.3 kg.

Preliminary information indicates that the shipment was intended for transport to another country.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Source: The CaspianPost