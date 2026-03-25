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Uzbekistan seizes 72.3 kg of hashish hidden in potato replicas

Customs authorities in Uzbekistan have intercepted a shipment of hashish concealed in potato replicas at the Termez-Autonomous Border Crossing in the Surkhandarya Region.

The operation was carried out by officers from the State Security Service's Border Troops in cooperation with customs officials.

© State Security Service

During the inspection of a truck, authorities discovered 222 potato-shaped replicas containing hashish, with a total weight of 72.3 kg.

Preliminary information indicates that the shipment was intended for transport to another country.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Source: The CaspianPost

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