U.S. potato growers face H-2A visa delays ahead of 2026 season

Potato producers in the Red River Valley of Minnesota and North Dakota are reporting delays in securing seasonal workers through the H-2A visa program, raising concerns for the 2026 crop year.

The H-2A program enables U.S. agricultural employers to hire temporary foreign workers when domestic labour is unavailable. Demand has increased in recent years, with certifications reaching record levels. South African workers are used in potato production due to their farming skills, English proficiency, and experience with U.S. machinery, as well as their availability during the Northern Hemisphere growing season. However, they remain a small share of the workforce, which is largely made up of workers from Mexico.

Delays are linked to processing constraints at U.S. consulates in South Africa, including limited interview availability, documentation requirements, and screening procedures. Recruitment agencies report that interview appointments may not be available until July, which is beyond the timing required for spring planting and early fieldwork in the region's short growing season. Growers indicate that delayed arrivals could affect yields and increase production costs.

The Northland Potato Growers Association (NPGA) has raised the issue with government officials. Executive Director Gary Shields, along with growers Kelly Grotte and Collin Grotte, participated in discussions with White House Liaison Jason Becker.

"The risks posed by these delays are significant for the upcoming production season," Shields said.

The NPGA is coordinating with national organisations, including the National Potato Council, to address the issue and seek solutions.

The situation reflects wider constraints in the H-2A system, including administrative delays, in-person interview requirements, and consular backlogs affecting multiple countries. These disruptions have led to additional costs for employers, including unused housing and food expenses, and have affected operations for time-sensitive crops.

The U.S. Department of State is working to expand visa appointment availability in South Africa, with early indications of improvement.

The United States produces hundreds of millions of hundredweight of potatoes annually, with the Red River Valley contributing to fresh, processing, and seed markets. Industry groups are calling for adjustments to visa processing to improve timing and alignment with agricultural operations.

Source: potatoPRO