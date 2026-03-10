"Indian consumers are becoming more knowledgeable and selective about the varieties they buy"

At the moment, consumers in India can easily find some apples from New Zealand in the markets, says Shymon Varghese, director of Indian fresh produce trader Annora Exports and Imports: "The availability of apples from New Zealand this season is quite strong, and we're seeing a surplus supply compared to previous years. At the same time, the demand for premium-quality apples from New Zealand continues to grow globally, because of their consistent quality, taste, and storage performance."

The apples from New Zealand aren't only exported to India, but also to several other Asian markets, Varghese states. "New Zealand apples are exported to markets such as, but not limited to, China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand. Among these, India is becoming an increasingly important market, with imports steadily growing every year due to the reliability and consistency of New Zealand fruit."

© Annora Exports and Imports

According to Varghese, Royal Gala apples remain the most popular in India: "We import a wide range of apple varieties from New Zealand, including: Royal Gala, Queen, Dazzle, Braeburn, Jazz, Granny Smith, Posy, Galaxy, Red Head, and Pink Lady. Among these, Royal Gala remains the most popular variety in India, thanks to its sweet taste, crisp texture, and attractive color, which suit Indian consumer preferences very well. At the same time, varieties such as Queen and Dazzle are rapidly growing in popularity, especially among consumers looking for premium apples with unique flavor profiles."

Varghese does emphasize that consumers are becoming more aware and knowledgeable when it comes to the various apple varieties. "One major change in the Indian market is the growing awareness of apple varieties. In the past, most consumers simply referred to all apples as just that: apples. Today, with the growth of supermarkets, modern retail chains, and quick-delivery platforms, consumers are becoming more knowledgeable and selective about the varieties they buy. Another important factor is the improvement in India's cold-chain infrastructure, which allows imported apples to maintain their quality for longer periods."

The conflict in the Middle East does mean the supply of Iranian apples to India could take a hit, Varghese states: "Demand for apples in India remains very strong, particularly in the premium segment. The ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting Iran could potentially disrupt the supply of Iranian apples to India. If the situation intensifies, shipments from Iran may slow down or even stop. Additionally, apples from Europe involve longer transit times, which can make them less competitive during certain periods."

© Annora Exports and Imports

"The market is likely to remain stable because New Zealand and South Africa currently have good production volumes, and their supply can help compensate for any shortage in Iranian apples," Varghese continues. "Due to this surplus supply from Southern Hemisphere origins, we expect the market to remain competitive in pricing, which will benefit both importers and consumers. Prices for New Zealand apples this season are expected to remain competitive because of the strong supply levels. Despite the increased supply, demand continues to grow in India, due to the expanding retail sector and rising consumer preference for high-quality imported fruit."

The importer has launched a new brand from New Zealand in India, around the same time that the two countries played against each other in the World Cup of cricket last Sunday: "We're excited to announce our exclusive partnership with Aozora New Zealand, through which we'll be introducing the brand 'Captain's Pick' to India. Our first shipment under this brand will be arriving soon, and we are very optimistic about the response from the Indian market. Interestingly, this launch also coincided with the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand last Sunday, which makes it an exciting moment for both countries.

"Beyond New Zealand, our company imports fresh fruits from several countries, including Australia, Chile, the United States, Canada, Malawi, Turkey, Poland, Egypt, China, Serbia, South Africa, and Tanzania," Varghese concludes.

For more information:

Shymon Varghese

Annora Exports and Imports

Tel: +91 854 888 8884

Email: [email protected]