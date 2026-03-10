U.S. retail ads highlight spring produce, grapes rise, oranges fall

Retailers used this week's advertisements to focus on the coming spring season. Lenten favorites such as nopales, mushrooms, and chayote remained popular, with lemons and limes being advertised alongside fish and other seafood.

Asparagus, avocados, bell peppers, berries, melons, and tomatoes were featured for lighter spring meals. Year-round staples such as grapes, apples, and potatoes were also plentiful. Deals on cabbage, carrots, onions, and red potatoes were abundant ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Tulips, gladiolas, and daffodils brightened up the floral sections.

Total ad numbers this week were 286,949, 1% higher than last week's total of 283,426. The total for the same week last year was 2% higher at 291,642.

The total number of ads broken out by commodity groups: fruit 168,496 (59%), onions and potatoes 26,202 (9%), vegetables 90,711 (32%), herbs 1,343, ornamentals 1,474, hemp 66, and honey 1,979. The number of ads for organic produce was 38,549, 13% of total ads.

The following are the prices of major advertised items (3,000 plus ads) this week, compared to the same week last year.

Significant increases in price for fruit this week included white seedless grapes per lb at 18%, red seedless grapes per lb at 16%, plums at 12%, and Dekopon at 10%.

Significant decreases included 4 lb bags of Navel oranges at 27%, raspberries at 22%, cantaloupes at 14%, and miniature seedless watermelons at 12%.

There were no significant changes in price for onions and potatoes this week.

Significant increases in price for vegetables included only green asparagus at 10%, and there were no significant decreases for vegetables this week.

To view the full report, click here.

