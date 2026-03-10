UK growers warn pesticide alignment could cut soft fruit output

A strawberry grower in the United Kingdom has warned that alignment with European Union agri-pesticide regulations could affect production and farm margins if implemented without a transition period.

Stephen Tasker, a Nottinghamshire strawberry grower supplying BerryWorld since 2003, said modelling related to the removal of crop protection products and manufacturing readiness levels indicates potential losses for his business. He said a reduction of nine per cent in sellable soft fruit could lead to estimated losses of £1.2 million (US$1.53 million).

The warning follows a report from The Andersons Centre indicating that the agricultural sector could face costs of more than £810 million (US$1.03 billion) under a proposed UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary agreement. Growers discussed the potential impacts during a Crop Life UK event attended by parliamentarians, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Tasker appeared on a panel with Ali Capper, Chair of British Apples & Pears, Dave Bell, a Scottish mixed farmer, and James Mills, Vice Chair of the NFU Combinable Crops Board.

The United Kingdom is negotiating a new SPS agreement following a Common Understanding Agreement reached in May 2025. Dave Bell warned that the planned 2027 timeline could affect growers if the transition is not managed.

"If alignment is rushed without a clear transition, farmers could lose some of the key tools we rely on to protect British crops and stay competitive," Bell said.

"On already tight margins, that kind of cliff-edge change makes it far harder for us to keep producing the high-quality, affordable food people expect from British farming."

The Andersons Centre report stated that immediate alignment with EU regulations could reduce UK farm Gross Value Added by up to six per cent if retrospective alignment is adopted.

Ali Capper said fruit growers are already dealing with production risks linked to climate conditions.

"As fruit growers, we have a number of threats to our ability to produce a great crop of perfect apples and pears – climate volatility and unpredictable weather being the biggest risk. EU-UK alignment has the potential to bring many benefits.

"However, on the details of the SPS, it is imperative that we understand the proposed timelines and approach so that businesses can plan for this growing season and the next without fear that negotiated rule changes prevent the sale of their crop or undermine their ability to compete directly with EU growers."

A government spokesperson said negotiations on the SPS agreement are continuing and that discussions with businesses are ongoing regarding the implementation period.

Source: GB News