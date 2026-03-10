U.S. study links wild blueberries to vascular and metabolic health

Research on wild blueberries indicates potential effects on vascular function and other health markers, according to a study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

Wild blueberries differ from cultivated blueberries in size, composition, and growing conditions. They are smaller and grow naturally in northern climates and acidic soils, while cultivated blueberries are grown in planted rows and tend to be larger.

Elizabeth Huggins, registered dietitian nutritionist at Hilton Head Health Wellness Resort & Spa, explained that wild blueberries are smaller and have a different flavor profile than cultivated blueberries. Lindsay Malone, registered dietitian and instructor of nutrition at Case Western Reserve University's School of Medicine, noted that the smaller size results in a higher skin-to-flesh ratio. "Most of the polyphenols live in the skin, so you get more antioxidants per bite," she said.

Tricia Scott-Sahler, oncology dietitian at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center, said the growing environment contributes to their composition. "Unlike cultivated blueberries, which are planted and grown in rows, wild blueberries grow in harsh northern climates and have adapted to thrive in thin, acidic soils," she said. "This resilience has led to some remarkable nutritional advantages."

Research has focused on anthocyanins, pigments responsible for the fruit's color. Scott-Sahler said these compounds can occur at higher concentrations in wild blueberries. "Wild blueberries have a higher concentration of a specific type of antioxidant called anthocyanins, which are the pigments that give them their deep blue color," she said.

The study evaluated the potential effects of wild blueberry consumption on several health indicators. Sarah A. Johnson, associate professor at Florida State University and lead author of the study, said the results suggest possible effects on vascular function. "Overall, the research suggests that consuming wild blueberries can support vascular function, particularly by helping blood vessels relax and widen to promote healthy blood flow," Johnson said.

Johnson added that results varied across studies examining other health indicators. "For other outcomes such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose (sugar) control, and related metabolic measures, results were mixed across studies, although some findings indicate potential benefits."

Previous research cited in the study also examined cognitive performance in older adults. Johnson noted that findings in this area are still being evaluated. "Emerging research has explored potential roles for wild blueberries in areas such as cognitive performance, mood, and other aspects of mental well-being, including studies in children and older adults," she said. "While these findings are promising, continued research is needed."

Researchers also noted that both wild and cultivated blueberries contain fiber, vitamins, and polyphenols. Malone said both forms contribute nutrients associated with gut health and other dietary outcomes.

Source: Real Simple