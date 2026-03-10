Dozens of new supply chain innovations unveiled at the latest blueberry conference

On March 4, 2026, over 100 growers, agronomists, and consultants gathered in Milan for the second European conference on blueberry cultivation. Organized by Sergio Panini of Agroconsulenze and hosted by researcher Sebastian Ochoa, the event focused on methods to improve production through advancements in plant varieties, cultivation practices, and agronomic techniques.

The strong attendance reflects the current upward trajectory of the berry market. According to Panini, the crop remains highly attractive to international professionals. "I believe there is a lot of interest in blueberries, one of the few crops capable of providing good returns to growers around the world," Panini noted, adding that the sector holds significant growth prospects for the coming years.

Industry data shared at the event supported this positive outlook. Thomas Drahorad, director of italianberry.it and moderator of the conference, highlighted that blueberry consumption in Italy surged by 51% in 2025. The agenda also featured insights from other key industry figures: Hans Widmann of Herbert Widmann GmbH addressed European consumer needs, while Andrea Perger of Fall Creek shared strategies for increasing productivity alongside updates on new plant varieties. Yassine Laarif, senior agronomist at United Exports, also contributed to the expert discussions.

An exhibition hall ran alongside the main conference sessions, featuring 23 sponsors who presented a wide range of sector innovations. The showcased solutions covered the entire supply chain, including harvesting technologies, specialized coconut peat substrates, precision agriculture, biostimulants, and advanced packaging systems. During the exhibition, Panini's company, Agroconsulenze, which specializes in global cultivation solutions and trade support, introduced a new teleconsulting service designed to offer remote agricultural advice at competitive prices.

Looking ahead, organizers are already planning the third edition of the conference. Scheduled for next January in Milan, the upcoming event will adopt a revised format to better serve industry professionals. Panini explained that the updated model will allocate "more space for Sebastian, for sponsors, and for networking, which will be a new feature of the third edition".

