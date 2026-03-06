Mexico’s main grape season anticipated to start 7-10 days early

Mexico's main grape season typically runs from mid-May through early July. This year, Guaymas in Sonora is expected to start about seven to 10 days early. "Warmer weather to date has pushed the anticipated start date," says Earl McMenamin with Pacific Trellis Fruit. In Guaymas, Early Sweet green seedless grapes could start as soon as the week of May 4, followed by Early Sweets in Pesqueria in the week of May 11. In addition to the Early Sweet variety, the company also brings in Honey Pop grapes from Guaymas.

The way things are looking now, an earlier start would be favorable. Peru is wrapping up its season and Chile has announced a downward adjustment of their table grape exports. The country is estimated to ship 62.2 million boxes instead of 67.9 million boxes last season. Almost all Chilean growing regions experienced a decline in production, primarily caused by adverse weather and shifts in regional production dynamics. "With Chile's volume estimates being lower than anticipated, an early finish would lead to a strong start to the Mexican grape season," commented McMenamin.

Production of Autumncrisp® will start in Hermosillo and finish in Caborca. "We market the popular grape from both regions." In Hermosillo, harvest of Autumncrisp is expected to start the week of July 6 and will continue through the end of July before it finishes in Caborca. During the second half of July, Mexican production will transfer to Pacific Trellis' California cold storage to ship out with California grapes. "Usually, all our Mexican grapes are brought into Nogales, AZ to ship out across the country. However, from mid-July onwards, we will transfer Autumncrisp to be shipped along with our California grapes."

