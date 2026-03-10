Big Idaho potato truck visited Colorado Springs

The Big Idaho® Potato Truck appeared in Colorado Springs, United States, for a one-day stop on Friday, March 6. The display stopped at a restaurant located at 595 South 8th Street from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The truck carries a large model potato weighing four tons. According to the Idaho Potato Commission, the model represents about 21,562 medium-sized Idaho® potatoes. The potato displayed on the truck is not real. The commission stated that a potato of that size would require approximately 7,000 years to grow and about two years to bake.

© Idaho Potato Commission

If such a potato existed, the commission estimates it could produce around 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes and about one million average-sized fries.

The model potato is about 802 times larger than the largest potato ever recorded, which weighed 11 pounds.

The truck carrying the potato measures about 72 feet in length and 13 feet in height and weighs 44,320 pounds.

The stop in Colorado Springs is part of a national promotional tour organized by the Idaho Potato Commission. The campaign began in 2012 to mark the commission's 75th anniversary and has continued as a promotional activity for Idaho® potatoes.

During each stop, visitors can take photos with the truck and receive information about the Idaho Potato Commission's tour activities.

According to the commission, the truck typically visits more than 120 cities each year and travels over 22,000 miles. The tour also works with charities in the cities where the truck stops.

Source: Fox 31