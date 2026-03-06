Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

MSC

Solutions for inland cargoes to Iraq via Türkiye

In light of the current security situation in the Middle East, we are informing customers of our solutions for inland cargoes to Iraq.

Our Tiger and Phoenix services offer competitive transit times from Asia to Türkiye cargo. This is further enhanced by our support for merchant and inspired haulage, enabling shipment inland to Iraq via Iskenderun on our Phoenix service, and via Mersin on our Tiger service.

Key inland destinations in Iraq include the cities of Zakho, Dohuk, Mosul, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Baghdad.

© MSC

The 6 Asia to Mediterranean services on our standalone East/West network provides unmatched trade connectivity between Asia and the Mediterranean through a vast array of direct calls and competitive transit times.

For more information:
www.msc.com

Publication date:

