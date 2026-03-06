Newly launched data logger operates autonomously for up to 300 days without power

To meet the requirements of transporting produce from Asia to Europe, a more resistant data logger has been launched, says David Lee, head of solutions for cold chain technology provider SigmaWit: "As European importers and regulatory bodies place greater emphasis on cold chain transparency for perishable goods, exporters are turning to certified, single-use monitoring solutions that balance reliability with operational cost. In response, we've launched the ULogs4A, a rugged, disposable temperature and humidity data logger certified to CE and FCC standards, designed specifically for high-moisture fresh produce shipments such as table grapes, berries, and stone fruit destined for European markets."

According to Lee, this new data logger is more resistant when it comes to humidity, making the data more reliable during long transits. "Housed in an IP66-rated plastic enclosure, the ULogs4A is fully protected against dust, condensation, and water jets. These are common stressors in refrigerated containers during long-haul ocean transport. Unlike conventional loggers that may compromise data integrity under humid conditions, the device operates autonomously for up to 300 days without requiring power or network connectivity, delivering an accuracy of about 0.5 degrees Celsius, and generating tamper-proof, encrypted PDF reports upon arrival. This is information increasingly required by EU buyers for quality assurance and compliance documentation."

© Sigmawit

One of SigmaWit's clients shared the necessity of the logger over the entire transit: "A reliable, certified logger that survives the entire journey helps resolve disputes before they escalate," said a logistics coordinator at a Southern Hemisphere fruit exporter, involved in early field testing of the ULogs4A. "In today's market, proof of condition isn't optional, it's part of the commercial contract."

"We're positioning the ULogs4A as a practical alternative for shippers who require more robust verification than basic USB loggers, but find continuous real-time tracking systems impractical for high-volume, low-margin commodity exports," Lee continues. "Its CE marking confirms compliance with EU health, safety, and environmental directives, while FCC certification ensures electromagnetic compatibility across global supply chains."

The new data logger is already drawing in interest from several continents: "We've noted growing interest from fresh produce exporters in Latin America, Southern Africa, and Southeast Asia shipping to Europe. Initial field deployments are already underway on key trade lanes, particularly for table grape and berry shipments arriving at major European import hubs such as Rotterdam and Hamburg. Broader availability through regional cold chain service partners is expected in Q2 2026," Lee concludes.

