"We develop AI-based solutions for growers and nurseries"

In Hall 3.1 of the latest edition of Fruit Logistica, dedicated to innovation and agritech, one lone Moroccan company was among the exhibitors: PCS-Agri. "We are a start-up based in Agadir, we develop AI-based agritech solutions designed to enhance the efficiency of operations for growers and nurseries," explains its managing director and CEO, Tahar Hamdani.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

"We have identified several needs among producers and nursery growers for which artificial intelligence can provide simple yet decisive solutions. We have therefore developed mobile and web applications, in several languages, to deliver these solutions," Hamdani adds.

The developer describes PCS-Agri's most successful solutions on the market: "We have developed Track Seeds, a traceability system for all operations performed in the nursery. It allows for digital germination calculation, seedling quality classification, and automatic germination report generation."

© PCS Agri

"There is also Track Yields, an AI-powered mobile application designed to provide accurate, real-time yield estimates for tomato and blueberry crops. It utilizes computer vision to analyze video footage, counting fruits and stems with over 90% accuracy. The app enables farmers to optimize harvest, labor, and logistics through detailed reports," Hamdani adds.

"We have other applications for producers and nurseries, such as Seed Count, which counts seeds individually from a photo, and Pest ID, which identifies bugs trapped in a scan," he continues.

© PCS Agri

"All of these applications are patented in Morocco, Europe, and the United States. We have other solutions already deployed on the market that are in the process of being patented."

Despite fierce competition in the agritech industry, Hamdani is unfazed: "There is indeed strong competition in the most mainstream solutions. However, we haven't encountered much competition in the solutions we offer, because we developed them based on our customers' actual and specific needs."

© PCS Agri

"We now have several references in Moroccan agriculture among our customers, in addition to Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, and France," Hamdani concludes.

For more information:

Tahar Hamdani

PCS-Agri

Tel: +212644526156

Email: [email protected]

www.pcs-agri.com