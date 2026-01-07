Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Robotic apple harvesting

ARS researchers in East Lansing, MI in collaboration with Michigan State University, developed a new dual-arm harvesting robot to enhance fruit harvest efficiency and cost effectiveness. The new robot demonstrated up to a 34% improvement in harvesting efficiency, compared to the single-arm robot, with great potential for further performance enhancement.

Harvesting labor is the single largest cost in production of apples and other tree fruits. This new robot design provides a commercially viable solution to automated harvesting of apples, which is critical to the long-term sustainability and global competitiveness of the U.S. apple industry.

Source: scientificdiscoveries.ars.usda.gov

Frontpage photo: © USDA

