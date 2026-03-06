Vietnam becomes key market for Washington Cosmic Crisp apples

Washington State University's Cosmic Crisp apple has increased its role in Washington State's apple export market since its commercial release in 2019. Shipments to Vietnam have increased, making the country one of the main international destinations for Washington apples.

Vietnam ranked among the top five export markets for Washington apples during the 2024–2025 export season, according to the Washington Apple Commission.

"Vietnam is a very important market for us. It's a top five export market for Washington apples by volume," said Lindsey Huber, Washington Apple Commission's international marketing manager.

Washington apple exports to Vietnam have expanded over the past two decades. According to Huber, shipments increased from about 100 containers in 2004 to around 2,000 containers in 2024.

Huber and Jennie Strong, the commission's international marketing specialist, said that higher production of the Cosmic Crisp variety has supported export growth in recent years.

"The rise of the production of Cosmic is one reason that it's become popular…we've had the volume to be able to promote it in our export markets," Huber said.

The Cosmic Crisp apple was developed through a Washington State University fruit breeding program based in Wenatchee. The variety, released commercially in 2019, is a cross between Honeycrisp and Enterprise apples.

The variety was bred to combine the texture and colour characteristics of Honeycrisp with additional traits including firmness, durability, and extended shelf life. These characteristics support long-distance shipping, including ocean transport to Southeast Asian markets.

Packing facilities in Washington State, including operations such as Washington Fruit Growers in Yakima, are using technology, including AI-based sorting systems, during packing operations.

"Just the speed and efficiency and quality of sorting technology…all of that is unbelievable," said Steve Smith, the vice president of marketing for the commission.

AI-powered scanners in packing lines can detect internal defects and other issues not visible to the human eye. The technology supports sorting by grade, size, colour, and other characteristics before the fruit is prepared for export.

The Cosmic Crisp variety also generates royalties for Washington State University through licensing agreements with growers. These royalties are directed back to the university's research program and support future breeding work.

Industry representatives say Vietnam is expected to remain an important export market as production volumes and promotional activities continue to influence Washington apple exports.

