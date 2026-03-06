“Bangladesh's imported apple market has a lot of room for growth”

Bangladeshi wholesalers are favouring Royal Gala, Golden Delicious, and paper bag Fuji apples in sizes 138-198, drawn by their vibrant color and unique taste, says Monjur Humayun of RKA International, a fresh produce importer with a presence in Bangladesh and Poland. "Royal Gala from South Africa, Poland, Brazil, and Chile is flying off shelves, alongside Golden Delicious from South Africa and China's paper bag Fuji. Consumers here prioritize standout looks and flavor."

According to Monjur, China dominates the market with 70-80% of supply, shipping steadily year-round but peaking in September-October, while South Africa and Brazil fulfill demand from February through July. "Weekly imports sit at around 200 containers give or take, mostly China and Poland lately. Past seasons have seen 300-370 containers weekly from February to August, dropping back to 200 in the quieter September-February stretch," he explains.

© RKA International

Monjur observes shelves staying reliably stocked, though prices sting importers from hefty government taxes. "We're talking of USD 16-17 per 18kg carton landed, on top of bank fees, insurance, and handling. Lower volumes can turn that into solid profits for importers playing it smart. When imports ease up, margins get really good depending on what lands."

© RKA International

Quality consistency is what apple importers in Bangladesh prioritize the most. "Pale color, bruises, or spoilage can tank a whole shipment. But we still pay top dollar in duties even if the apples are pristine or half-rotten," Monjur points out. "Dropping taxes and locking in top-notch quality would create real growth here."

Looking ahead, importers eye South Africa, Brazil, and Chile more closely now as their seasons kick in. "The focus shifts to the Southern Hemisphere now. Bangladesh's apple imports have a lot of room for growth; if import tax eases and fruit quality stays sharp, the market could serve as a goldmine for apple trade," Monjur concludes.

