Melon losses expected after heavy rains

Recent monsoon-type rains have had an undesired impact on Australian melon crops, with losses expected.

Johnathon Davey, CEO of Melons Australia, the melon industry's peak body, says, "Melons are a desert crop. They thrive in the dry heat, being drip-fed water. They don't do at all well underwater!" And the recent inundation has brought grim news for some.

© Melons Australia

"The initial rains didn't look too threatening, making paddocks a bit slippery. However, constant rain and floods in recent days have seen crops completely flooded and losses expected," he says. Thankful for small mercies, Davey notes that there hasn't been any report of hail, which can crack the melons and damage leaves beyond repair.

Growers are not alone after the terrible weather, though. Davey says, "We encourage our nation's growers to reach out to Melons Australia for any support they require, and we can also advocate for support packages where required."

The turn in the weather has come after a hot, dry summer, which, while it took its time arriving, did bring good quality and tasty fruit to the Australian market. Crops have been maturing all at once, creating sudden surges of supply and driving prices down. "We've been faced with hotter weather and drier conditions over the middle of summer, and that's seen some crops all come in at the same time, rather than being spaced out as planned, which would be ideal," Davey says. "From a melon perspective, it's not as though we can just leave the crop on the ground and wait for the right time to pick it, because once a melon is ripe, it needs to be picked, otherwise you end up with quality issues, overmaturity and a product that is not desirable for consumers."

Oversupply has led to quite dramatic downward pressure on prices. This has led to Davey spotting one seller on social media, almost giving away seedless watermelon at 28c a kilo. That's obviously not a sustainable price for the industry and can give the wrong impression of what a fair price is.

Rising input costs — labour, fuel, plastic mulch, drip tape — are draining returns for growers. Hort statistics show a 15% increase in trade over the past year, but Davey notes that the figure does not fully reflect what growers are paid. "Growth figures sound positive, except we know that growers are still feeling the pinch," he says.

© Melons Australia

Exports are performing strongly, showing that demand is there for Australian melons. Over the past 12 months, export value grew 13% and volume 17%. Melons Australia has actively supported growers in entering new markets, sending a delegation to Dubai in January for the Gulfood trade show and actively working to help melons break into other Asian markets.

"We have programs that can support growers in building their capacity towards export," Davey says, a crucial advantage for small growers who might otherwise struggle to navigate overseas markets alone.

Right now, though, being there for growers who are struggling after the huge soaking is top of Davey's agenda, although he does keep in view the goal of making the industry more cohesive. That goal will get a boost with a conference in Townsville this October. "The goal is to bring industry together, to create a shared vision of who we are and where we want to be," Davey says.

