India begins commercial production of new premium grape varieties

Bloom Fresh™ has entered a new phase in India with the first commercial-scale production of its grape varieties, marking a milestone for both the company and the country's grape sector.

The progress was highlighted during a Field Day held on 18 February at Agxotic Farms, a commercial farm in Nashik, where growers, retailers, and buyers gathered to assess the performance of several Bloom Fresh varieties: Sheegene 20, Sheegene 13, Sheegene 2, and Sheegene 21 — marketed as Allison™, Timco™, Timpson™, and Ivory™.

The event highlighted how Bloom Fresh is contributing to changes in grape quality and consumer experience, supporting India's aim to strengthen its position as a supplier of table grapes to global markets.

India's Maharashtra region continues to draw attention from international buyers, with Bloom Fresh introducing grape genetics tailored to export market demands. Through its activities in the Indian table grape industry — supported by its local team in India — the company is supporting the transition toward varieties that deliver consistent quality and align with consumer expectations.

According to Karen Smit-Lotriet, Commercial Manager at Bloom Fresh India:

"We believe these new varieties have the potential to enhance India's export capabilities, opening access to markets that were previously difficult to reach with traditional varieties."

Industry stakeholders see potential for Indian-grown grapes to reach key destination markets, supported by fruit quality, consistency, and post-harvest performance. In addition to filling a seasonal supply window, the growing volumes from India represent a change compared with traditional varieties, creating an opportunity to expand demand during this period.

From a technical standpoint, Bloom Fresh varieties have shown adaptation to challenging climatic conditions, including the heat and humidity common across Indian growing regions. Polibio Moreno, Technical Manager for Bloom Fresh in India, noted that performance this season has remained stable despite weather conditions:

"Despite prolonged periods of rain and cloudy weather, in this season, the performance of these varieties has been excellent."

This resilience supports fruit quality and commercial production, supporting growers as they transition to new varieties.

With commercial production now underway, Bloom Fresh believes the expansion of its varieties in India will play a role in the country's export growth, while supporting the Indian table grape industry. Last year, Bloom Fresh inaugurated its R&D Centre in India, where selected varieties are being evaluated before commercial release.

The programme also creates opportunities to expand domestic consumption by providing growers with varieties designed to address agronomic challenges while meeting market expectations.

