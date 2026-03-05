Florida strawberries weathered recent freeze better than blueberries

Florida berry growers have been hit hard by the recent freeze and cold weather. When looking at strawberries, the freeze impacted supply for Valentine's Day with high pricing as a result. It also damaged long-term carries. The uncertainty continued after Valentine's Day as the typical promotions to move volume were not in place. However, all volumes out of Florida, California, and Mexico combined, there seems to be enough supply in the marketplace to support demand outside of a Valentine's Day week.

"Supply continues to recover and we should be back to full force throughout March," says Matthew Giddings with Always Fresh Farms. In addition to a recovery from the freeze, supply is also improving due to a very early California season with all districts now in production. Apart from that, Baja still continues to send volume and there's fruit coming out of Central Mexico.

© Always Fresh Farms

Lower blueberry volumes

The freeze took blueberries a little harder and damaged berries across the state. "While our production is expected to be down, there will still be fruit and we look forward to kicking off the domestic supply window," commented Giddings. Once April comes around, fruit will start to come on, but volumes will be significantly lower compared to previous years.

© Always Fresh Farms

Resiliency

Despite the impact on the berry crop, there is positive news. "Florida growers are a resilient bunch, and I expect them to fully recover in due time, supplying the country with some of the best food out there." Great advancements in genetics in both blueberries and strawberries will allow Florida to remain a longtime player in the agricultural supply chain of the United States.

For more information:

Matthew Giddings

Always Fresh Farms

Tel: (+1) 863-401-3404

[email protected]

www.alwaysfresh.com