Maine lawmakers urge USDA relief for blueberry, potato, and apple growers

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden have called on the Trump Administration to ensure federal relief for specialty crop farmers reflects the conditions faced by wild blueberry, potato, and apple growers in Maine.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the Maine Congressional Delegation asked the department to ensure that payment rates under the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) Program reflect the economic conditions affecting producers in the state.

"We write to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure that payment rates under the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) Program fully and accurately reflect the economic realities facing Maine producers," the delegation wrote.

The letter noted that the lack of updated cost-of-production and farm-gate pricing data for many specialty crops makes it necessary for the USDA to work directly with growers and industry stakeholders in Maine to establish appropriate payment levels.

The lawmakers said that without adjustments to reflect current conditions, some sectors of Maine's agricultural economy could receive insufficient relief during a period of financial pressure.

The delegation also asked the USDA to consider the impact of trade-related disruptions on other sectors in the state, including forestry and fisheries.

"As USDA evaluates current and future relief efforts, we strongly urge the Department to ensure that Maine's lumber and fisheries industries are not overlooked," the letter said.

The lawmakers referenced the Seafood Trade Relief Program (STRP), introduced in 2020, which provided support to Maine's lobster sector. They said similar consideration should be given to sectors facing comparable trade impacts.

The letter acknowledged prior consultation between the USDA and stakeholders representing Maine's potato, wild blueberry, and apple industries, but emphasized that continued engagement is necessary to ensure federal assistance reflects production cycles and sector-specific conditions.

The delegation also called on the USDA to review payment methodologies and eligibility requirements where necessary.

"Maine's producers are resilient, but resilience alone cannot offset sustained market disruption and escalating costs. We stand ready to work with you to ensure that USDA programs deliver the targeted, data-driven support that Maine's agricultural, forestry, and fishing sectors urgently need," the lawmakers concluded.

For more information:

Sen. Susan Collins

Tel: +1 207 945 0417

www.collins.senate.gov