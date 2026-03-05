Suez Canal traffic continues normally despite regional tensions

Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, announced today that traffic through the Canal is flowing normally in both directions, stressing that the Canal continues to provide its navigational services as per normal around the clock.

H. E. added that the Canal has witnessed today (3 March) the transit of 56 vessels in both directions at a total gross tonnage of 2.6 million tons; 24 vessels in the northern convoy at a total gross tonnage of 1 million tons, and 32 vessels in the southern convoy at a total gross tonnage of 1.6 million tons.

The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority pointed out that the announcement by some major shipping lines of suspending their transit through the Suez Canal remains a temporary measure contingent upon developments in the security situation in the region. H. E. emphasized that the Suez Canal Authority continues its efforts to communicate with all clients and shipping lines and to coordinate jointly to serve global trade and ensure the sustainability of supply chains.

Adm. Rabiee expressed his hope that the coming period would witness a breakthrough in the security situation, given its fundamental impact on freedom of navigation in the region.

It is worth noting that, during the past three days, 100 vessels transited through the Canal, with a total net tonnage of 3.8 million tons.

