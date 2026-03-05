Egypt became top grape supplier to Finland in 2025

Egypt became the largest exporter of fresh grapes to Finland in 2025, doubling shipments and accounting for nearly half of the country's total imports, according to EastFruit. Finland imported almost 8,000 tons of Egyptian grapes last year, valued at more than US$27 million.

The volume represented a twofold increase compared with 2024 and a sixfold increase compared with 2023, setting a record for bilateral trade. Grapes are among Egypt's three largest fruit export categories, after oranges and frozen strawberries in terms of export value.

© EastFruit

Historically, shipments to Finland were concentrated in the second half of the year. In 2025, nearly half of the exports were delivered during the first six months.

The shift followed disruptions affecting South Africa, which had traditionally been Finland's main supplier. During the January to March 2025 export period, operations at the Port of Cape Town were affected by equipment breakdowns and weather events. Vessel delays of up to two weeks were reported, which affected product condition.

Finnish importers increased sourcing from Egypt during this period. The country supplied Mediterranean shipping routes.

© EastFruit

By the end of the year, Egypt accounted for 47.2 per cent of Finland's grape imports and moved into first place among suppliers. Finland also became one of the five largest destination markets for Egyptian grape exports.

South Africa dropped to third place among Finland's suppliers, behind Spain. In total, Finland sourced fresh grapes from 20 countries in 2025.

Source: EastFruit