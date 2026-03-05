Peruvian seminar to focus on blueberry losses and quality

Loss management and fruit condition across the supply chain will be a focus of the second day of the International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026. The program links plant health with quality management decisions that influence the condition of blueberries at destination markets.

Walter Apaza Tapia will present on the impact of foliar pathogens on yield and quality, with emphasis on the quantification of losses. The presentation examines how plant health issues translate into reduced production and fruit condition, particularly when fruit must travel long distances in export channels.

According to the seminar program, measuring losses allows growers and technical teams to assess the scale of a problem, compare scenarios, and understand the relationship between plant health and productivity. Quantification also supports decision-making in crop management by helping to define priorities, allocate resources, and evaluate the outcomes of production strategies.

The session titled "Foliar pathogens and their impact on blueberry yield and quality: quantification of losses" will take place on Thursday, March 12, at 08:45 at the Lima Convention Center.

A panel discussion later the same day will address loss reduction and quality management along the blueberry supply chain. The panel will include Bruno Defilippi, Walter Apaza Tapia, Jose Monastery, Haydée Quevedo, Ignacio Santibanez, and César Guzmán.

The discussion will examine production, harvesting, post-harvest handling, logistics, quality control, and the buyer experience. The aim is to analyze how decisions taken at different stages influence the condition of fruit reaching final markets.

Organizers describe the approach as a systems perspective that connects the stages of the chain, from production to the end consumer. The panel will review strategies for reducing losses and maintaining fruit condition during handling, storage, and transport.

The panel session titled "Reducing losses and maximizing quality with a systemic approach: from the chain to the final consumer" will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 12:25 at the Lima Convention Center.

The seminar forms part of the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026 program.

Source: Blueberries Consulting