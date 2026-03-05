European apple stocks rise 12.5%, pear stocks 15.5% y-o-y

European apple and pear stocks were higher at the start of February 2026 compared with the same point in 2025, according to the latest industry figures.

Apples

Total European apple stocks stood at 3,419,767 tons on 2/1/2026, compared with 3,038,976 tons on 2/1/2025, representing a 12.5% year-on-year increase.

Italy remained the largest holder of apple stocks with 1,078,068 tons, slightly higher than the 1,065,636 tons recorded a year earlier. Poland followed with 836,000 tons, up from 739,000 tons in 2025. France reported 537,231 tons, compared with 529,619 tons last year, indicating a marginal increase. Germany showed a stronger rise, with stocks reaching 310,071 tons, compared with 192,609 tons in 2025.

Belgium also recorded higher inventories at 85,750 tons, up from 55,173 tons a year earlier, while the Netherlands increased to 124,748 tons, compared with 85,933 tons in 2025. Austria (Steiermark) reported 91,486 tons, more than double the 44,926 tons held at the same time last year. The Czech Republic also posted a notable increase to 31,742 tons, compared with 10,984 tons in 2025.

In contrast, several markets reported declines. Denmark's apple stocks fell to 5,057 tons, down from 7,167 tons, while Spain (Catalonia) reported 168,216 tons, slightly below the 172,652 tons recorded last year. Switzerland also declined marginally to 54,446 tons, compared with 56,397 tons in 2025.

The United Kingdom recorded 96,951 tons, up from 78,880 tons last year.

Pears

Pear inventories across Europe also increased year-on-year, although the distribution across countries differs from apples.

Total pear stocks stood at 459,976 tons on 2/1/2026, compared with 398,325 tons on 2/1/2025, representing a 15.5% increase.

The Netherlands held the largest volume of pears with 184,194 tons, up from 153,613 tons a year earlier. Belgium also reported higher stocks at 139,538 tons, compared with 103,631 tons in 2025. Italy reported a decline in inventories to 43,862 tons, down from 63,911 tons last year. France also recorded slightly lower stocks at 9,646 tons, compared with 9,958 tons in 2025.

Poland's pear stocks increased to 33,500 tons, up from 28,500 tons, while Spain (Catalonia) reported 32,439 tons, compared with 22,210 tons last year. Germany posted 3,578 tons, slightly higher than the 3,147 tons recorded in 2025. The Czech Republic increased to 1,187 tons, compared with 1,002 tons a year earlier.

Switzerland showed a sharp decline to 2,061 tons, compared with 6,490 tons in 2025, while Denmark reported no pear stocks for either year. The United Kingdom increased pear inventories to 9,971 tons, compared with 5,863 tons a year earlier.

Overall, the data shows a year-on-year increase in both apple and pear stocks across Europe, with apples rising by 12.5% and pears by 15.5% at the beginning of February 2026.

