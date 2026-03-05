Chile revises its 2025-2026 table grape export forecast to 62.2 million boxes

The Chilean Fruit Table Grape Committee has updated its export forecast for the 2025-2026 season, estimating a total shipment of 62.2 million boxes of table grapes (each weighing 8.2 kg). This is 8.4% less than the 67.9 million boxes exported last season. Ignacio Caballero, the Committee's executive director, stated that this revision is 1.9% lower than the third estimate.

Caballero states that the decline in volumes is primarily caused by adverse weather and shifts in regional production dynamics. The northern region experienced a sharper decline than anticipated because, although the process of shifting varieties has accelerated, it does not entirely offset the decline of traditional varieties.

The report highlights that nearly all regions experienced declines, except for the Metropolitan Region and Maule: Atacama (-12%), Valparaiso (-2%), O'Higgins (-1.4%), Coquimbo (0%), Maule (+63%), Metropolitan Region (+1.7%).

Caballero observed that the season begins with a 22% decrease compared to last season, but volumes are projected to rise gradually as production from the Metropolitan Region and O'Higgins begins.

Despite the decrease in volume, the industry's modernization process continues: new varieties are projected to make up 72% of the exportable supply, up from 67% last season. Among them, the white varieties Autumncrisp and Sweet Globe show steady growth and are leading the market's transformation.

Latin America will be the only market to grow, with a 15.6% increase and a 6 percentage point rise in market share. In contrast, the forecast for Asia declined by 13%, Europe by 7.2%, and North America, Chilean grapes' primary destination, decreased by 2.4% from the third estimate and by 12% compared to last season.

Finally, Caballero indicated that delays in the central area and production losses in the north will impact the schedule of departures, requiring more focused logistics toward the end of the season to fulfill export commitments.

