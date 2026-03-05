"Being the first IP variety available from NZ has meant our customers have been able to achieve higher prices"

On 27 February 2026, a1™ apple marked a key milestone of its 2026 season in China with a container opening ceremony at Huizhan Fruit Market in Shanghai. Major partners gathered to welcome the arrival of "The First Bite of Spring from New Zealand" to the Chinese market.

The ceremony was attended by the Consul-General of New Zealand in Shanghai, Ardi Barnard, the New Zealand Trade Commissioner in Shanghai, Steve Jones, Mr. Liu Xiongjie, Chairman of Shanghai Huizhan Fruit Market, and Mr. Xu Jingbin, Founder of Suparfresh, a key local partner for a1™ apples in Shanghai.

As the exclusive marketer of a1™ apples, Te Mata Exports was represented by its CEO, Sarah McCormack.

"The 2026 season has been a fantastic growing season for a1™ apples," said McCormack. "The fruit is exceptionally clean, with excellent colour development. We're pleased to see our first containers arrive in China and look forward to working closely with our partners to bring this season's apples to the market. Characterised by its bright, full block red colour, attractive medium-sized profile, and crisp, sweet flesh, a1™ Apple offers strong shelf presence and consistent eating quality, making it a standout among mid-sized apples."

a1™ apple is a New Zealand-bred variety, developed by grower Kevin Bayley. As New Zealand's earliest export-suitable apple variety, it plays a key role in early-season programmes.

With container openings taking place across key wholesale markets, the a1™ apple is progressively entering the Chinese market for the 2026 season. The brand will be launched on Meituan, followed by a broader rollout across additional retail channels in due course. Te Mata Exports will continue to work closely with its channel partners to support a smooth and successful early-season rollout.

The New Zealand apple harvest is running around a week early, with the Royal Gala variety also coming in early. "We are coming into our mid-season varieties now, and most of them are looking early as well. Our total volumes are up this season, an increase of 50% on last year."

Te Mata has shipped some a1 to India for the first time this year, although the trade deal doesn't come into effect until 2027. The new apple variety is the first apple of the new season to be exported from New Zealand; it can get into the markets before Royal Gala, which would traditionally be the first one.

"This year we wanted to raise more awareness for a1™ and its attributes, particularly around the early timing, which is why we did the promotional launches in China to coincide with the first containers arriving. Being the first IP variety available from NZ has meant our customers have been able to achieve higher prices while there aren't any other apples in the market, which is fantastic."

