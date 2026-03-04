"Less risk-sensitive partners will help us maintain continuity of supply"

In the wake of the outbreak of war in the Gulf, the fresh produce trade in the United Arab Emirates is facing logistical disruptions, while the market is heavily dependent on imports. Air freight deliveries were immediately halted and transit times lengthened. Nevertheless, "the Emirati trade and logistics model is resilient and designed to adapt quickly to crises," according to Hany Moawad, fresh produce trader in the Aweer market and managing director of Hama Seas.

© Hama Seas

The importer describes the major disruptions since the strikes on the United Arab Emirates last Saturday: "The regional conflict has created logistical challenges. Shipping companies have temporarily suspended or rerouted certain sailings through the Strait of Hormuz due to increased security risks, and airspace restrictions have led to delays and reduced capacity. However, ports in the United Arab Emirates remain operational. We are confident that airlines will gradually resume flights to the UAE with adjusted schedules. The United Arab Emirates' infrastructure and crisis management systems are working to minimize disruptions to ensure that essential goods continue to reach the market."

The crisis has emerged while the Emirati market is dependent on imports and prone to shortages. Moawad states, "Consumer demand in the UAE remains strong for staple fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, leafy greens, bananas, and citrus fruits. Retailers and the hospitality sector also maintain strong demand for premium imported varieties. While there is no widespread shortage at present, certain categories, particularly highly perishable products that rely on air freight, are experiencing more limited availability and increased costs. We are confident that authorities and importers are closely monitoring the situation to avoid any supply disruptions."

© Hama Seas

The trader says he is prepared to explore alternative routes should the crisis persist. He concludes, "The United Arab Emirates benefits from a diversified global supply network, importing fresh produce from more than 180 countries. In the event of prolonged disruption, importers are prepared to exploit other routes via Red Sea ports, Mediterranean hubs, and land corridors through neighboring GCC countries. In addition, increased use of regional suppliers and less risk-sensitive partners will help us maintain continuity of supply. This flexibility is one of the UAE's key strengths as a resilient trade hub."

