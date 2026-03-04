Target expects sales to grow every quarter

US: Amazon begins grocery delivery for Cub

Amazon has launched a grocery delivery partnership with Minnesota-based Cub allowing customers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to order Cub products through Amazon's website and mobile app. Residents in the Twin Cities metropolitan area can shop Cub's selection of groceries, including fresh produce, meat, private-label brands such as Essential Everyday and Wild Harvest and other household items, for home delivery.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Target signals brighter days ahead after soft Q4

The Minneapolis-based retailer aims to turn things around as early as the first quarter of 2026, forecasting flat to slightly higher earnings. For the year, Target is aiming for about 2% net sales growth and expects sales to grow every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2025, comparable sales fell 2.5% year over year and net sales dropped 1.5% to $30.5bln, despite growth in food and beverage and beauty. Full-year revenue declined 1.7% to $104.8bln.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Amazon drops bombshell in grocery delivery wars as speedy service hits Brazil market

Amazon has launched its Amazon Now service in Brazil, promising to deliver essentials and groceries in 15 minutes. This launched in Sao Paulo and will expand to seven other cities by 9th March.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

UK: Lidl and Waitrose among top performers as grocery price inflation rises for the first time in four months

Latest figures from Worldpanel by Numerator show take-home sales at leading UK grocers increased by 3.4% in the four weeks to 22nd February, weaker than the 3.8% growth recorded the previous month. Lidl recorded double-digit sales growth for the twelfth consecutive period, up by 10.0%. Taking an additional 0.5 percentage points of share, the discounter now accounts for 7.8% of the market. Sales at Waitrose climbed 5.6% - the upmarket grocer's highest rate of growth recorded since March 2021. Its market share increased to 4.8%, the highest level in three years.

Source: kamcity.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com intends to cease operations in Denmark

Just Eat Takeaway.com reported: "After careful consideration, we are announcing our intention to close our operations in Denmark. While Just Eat has a proud 25 year history in Denmark, it has been navigating challenging circumstances".

Source: newsroom.justeattakeaway.com

Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's CP Axtra to buy Malaysian grocery chain for $420mln

CP Axtra - controlled by Dhanin Chearavanont and his family's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group - will acquire Malaysian supermarket chain operator The Food Purveyor for 1.7bln ringgit ($420mln) as the Bangkok-based retailer seeks to bolster its footprint across Southeast Asia. "This deal will enhance CP Axtra's status as a regional player while allowing it to capture the upper-end of the Malaysian retail market as its existing stores there focus primarily on mid- and low-end segments", said Piriyapon Kongvanich, investment strategist at Bualuang Securities in Bangkok.

Source: forbes.com

Milestone 50th SPAR North of England store has electronic labels

James Hall & Co. Ltd is marking the milestone 50th SPAR North of England store to have Electronic Shelf Edge Labels (ESELs) installed. Shaun Chandler is a Director of Chandler Retail Ltd, whose family business at SPAR Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire has become the 50th SPAR North of England store to have ESELs fitted. "We are very impressed with the labels which are easy to use and look appealing, particularly the chalkboard style ESELs which really work well in our community store in our fresh produce area."

Source: jameshall.co.uk

South Africa: Woolworths reports mixed financial results amid pressure on gross profit margins

Woolworths Holdings' gross profit margins are under pressure in the weak trading environment, despite progress in various strategic initiatives. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortisation (aEBITDA) increased by 3,2% to R4,6bln, reflecting the impact of the investment in various growth-enabling initiatives. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 3,8% to 170 cents per share.

Source: businessreport.co.za

Lotte Mart launches 'Spring Festa' with seasonal fruit and greens discounts

Lotte Mart announced that it will hold its spring food event, the "Spring Festa", from March 5 to March 11. The retailer will offer both domestic and imported fruits, which see high demand in spring, at reasonable prices.

Source: view.asiae.co.kr

Lidl owner Schwarz completes acquisition in Romania

Schwarz Group, owner of Lidl and Kaufland, has been given the green light to acquire the Romanian chain La Cocoș, which operates large "hypercash" stores. The German group is thus strengthening its market leadership position in the country, where Ahold Delhaize is number two.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Glasgow retailer Girish Jeeva switches to Costcutter after £100,000 refit

Independent retailer Girish Jeeva is moving his high-performing Barmulloch store in Glasgow to the Costcutter symbol group, marking a shift from Booker's Premier fascia after a £100,000 investment programme. The transition brings the business under Bestway Retail, which owns Costcutter, and gives Jeeva access to Co-op own-brand ranges along with broader category support. The initial refit centres on repositioning the store under the Costcutter fascia. A key part of that work is the expansion of fresh and chilled space from 12 metres to 18.5 metres, an increase of more than 50%.

Source: easterneye.biz

SPAR Norway opens new concept supermarket

In the centre of Bergen, SPAR Norway celebrated the opening of a concept compact supermarket that targets urban customers on the move. The SPAR Vaskerelven supermarket is the first in Norway with this new store concept, designed in collaboration with SPAR International.

Source: spar-international.com