Canada recalls macadamia nut products over Salmonella risk

Macadamia nuts and macadamia-containing products are being recalled in Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to a food recall warning issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall affects multiple macadamia nut products sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and through online channels. The affected items include raw macadamias and macadamia nut mixes sold under various brands and in several pack sizes, including bulk products and retail packs ranging from 200 g to 2.27 kg.

Products involved in the recall include Super Mac Mix Unsalted and Super Mac Mix Salted, sold in bulk at several grocery locations in British Columbia between November 18, 2025, and February 24, 2026. Additional products include Salted and Roasted Super Mac's Mix, sold in 200 g and 400 g packs between November 27, 2025, and February 23, 2026.

Raw macadamias sold online between November 12, 2025, and February 10, 2026, in pack sizes of 454 g, 907 g, and 2.27 kg, are also included in the recall. Bulk macadamia nut mixes sold between November 11, 2025, and February 24, 2026, at retail locations in Vernon and Victoria, British Columbia, are also affected.

According to the CFIA, the recall was triggered by inspection activities carried out by the agency. At the time of publication, no illnesses associated with the consumption of these products had been reported.

Consumers are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of additional products.

The agency is also verifying that affected products are being removed from the marketplace.

The recall was originally published on March 2, 2026, and is classified as a Class 2 recall under identification number RA-81679.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca