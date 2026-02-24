The European Commission updates the MRLs for various pesticides starting this year

The European Commission has updated the maximum residue levels (MRLs) for various pesticides in food. The new rules, outlined in Regulation (EU) 2026/215 and published on 30 January 2026, modify the annexes of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, specifically regarding dimoxystrobin, ethephon, and propamocarb.

The regulation will take effect on August 19, 2026, and will directly affect the marketing of fruit, vegetables, cereals, and animal products across the EU.

One of the most significant changes is the practical elimination of dimoxystrobin. Following the 2023 decision not to renew its approval, Brussels abolished the previous maximum residue limits.

In practice, this means all products must meet the "limit of determination," which is the lowest detectable level by analytical methods. Any traces exceeding this threshold are not permitted. Additionally, notes that required extra data are removed, as they were deemed unnecessary.

For ethephon, a substance whose usage has been reinstated, the modifications follow a scientific review by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The agency recommended lowering the acceptable daily intake from 0.03 to 0.02 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day.

Based on this re-evaluation, numerous MRLs have been updated.

Apples: the maximum limit is reduced after a potential risk of exceeding the acute reference dose was identified.

Blueberries: the limit is set to the lowest detectable level.

Pineapples: the MRL has been lowered.

Nuts: the current level remains unchanged.

Pears, grapes, cereals (barley, rye, and wheat), and various animal products: current levels are temporarily maintained but will be reviewed over the next two years if new data becomes available.

Additionally, the residue definition in cereals has been updated to include the total of free ethephon and its conjugates.

EFSA highlighted that, regarding propamocarb, it could not rule out a risk for lettuce. Consequently, the new regulation reduces the maximum allowable limit for this crop, based on safer agricultural practices.

The levels for other products, including some foods of animal origin and honey, are maintained or adjusted based on the available scientific assessment.

The Commission has established a transitional period for producers, food operators, and exporting third countries to adapt. Products placed on the market before August 19, 2026, can still follow the previous rules, except in three specific cases: ethephon in apples and blueberries, and propamocarb in lettuce.

The decision was made after consulting the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food, and Feed, and notifying the changes to the EU's trading partners through the World Trade Organization.

This update enhances Brussels' European pesticide residue control framework by aligning legal limits with the newest scientific evaluations and reinforcing the commitment to high consumer protection.

Source: eur-lex.europa.eu