Canada recalls Dan-D nuts in over Salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for selected Dan-D Pak and Dan-D Bulk brand nut products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall affects warehouse distribution in Alberta and British Columbia and has been classified as a Class 2 recall. The recall date is February 23, 2026, with public notice issued on February 25, 2026. The recalling firm is Dan-D Foods Ltd.

Affected products include Dan-D Bulk Macadamia Raw in 11.34 kg packs with UPC 1 07 70795 05225 2. The affected code is DDBK 005225, Lot 52411473, with a best-before date of 2027 AU 29.

Dan-D Pak Super Mac's Mix, Unsalted, 11.34 kg, UPC 10770795071048, is also included in the recall. Affected lots are 25318022 with production date 2025NO14 and best before date 2026NO14, and 25351018 with production date 2025DE17 and best before date 2026DE17.

Dan-D Pak Super Mac's Mix, Salted, 11.34 kg, UPC 10770795072007, Lot 25318030 with production date 2025NO14 and best before date 2026NO14 is also affected.

The agency advises warehouses and distributors not to use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected products.

The recall is listed under identification number RA-81645 and Canadian Food Inspection Agency ID 17225.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca