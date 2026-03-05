Outgoing chairman reflects on industry challenges ahead of annual meeting

"With the approaching Potatoes USA annual meeting (March 9–11 in Denver), my term as Chairman of the Board will come to a close. In this final message, I want to reflect briefly on the past year and share a few observations."

"Serving as chairman of the board has been an important responsibility. I have been part of the potato industry for 34 years and have served on the board for 13 years. This role provided a broader view of the many activities that support the industry and how the organization operates. It also offered the opportunity to participate in discussions and decision-making at a different level. Over the past year, I have gained insights that will also be relevant in my region and business."

© Potatoes USA

"For those already serving on the board, active participation remains important. Engaging in discussions and contributing perspectives helps inform decisions and ensures that different parts of the industry are represented. For industry members who have not served on the board, nominations will open this summer, and participation is encouraged."

"By several measures, this has been a challenging year for the potato industry. Blair and the team, together with industry partners, have continued to focus on maintaining and developing demand for potatoes, while also working on marketing activities in domestic and international markets. In the U.S., the team has introduced campaigns aimed at encouraging new uses for potatoes in everyday meals and seasonal occasions. Information collected through these activities is used to guide future initiatives."

"Looking ahead remains a key focus. Much of the organization's work centers on supporting the long-term position of the industry. Past efforts to communicate the nutritional value of potatoes have contributed to broader consumer awareness. Current initiatives aim to build on that work and support future demand."

"One initiative currently being explored is the Seed to Table concept. In January, the board approved a feasibility study to examine whether Potatoes USA could play a role in supporting early-stage variety research and strengthening educational opportunities across the industry. The goal is to help ensure that future potato varieties and products align with changing consumer preferences."

"After completing my term as chairman, I will continue serving for one year as Chair Emeritus. I look forward to working with new board members who will be joining soon. Participation in meetings, sharing perspectives, and exchanging information across regions remain important aspects of board involvement."

"Over the past year, the board has continued its work on industry issues and longer-term priorities. As leadership transitions to the next chair, I will remain involved in supporting the board's ongoing activities. I look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming annual meeting."

© Potatoes USAFor more information:

Potatoes USA

Tel: +1 303 369 7783

Email: [email protected]

www.potatoesusa.com