U.S. potato retail sales reach US$19.9 billion in 2025

Retail potato sales in the United States remained relatively stable during calendar year 2025. Total retail dollar sales reached US$19.9 billion, with 15.3 billion pounds of potatoes sold on a fresh weight equivalent basis, according to data compiled by Circana.

Total volume declined 0.5 per cent compared with the previous year, while dollar sales decreased 0.7 per cent. The change was linked to a 1 per cent decline in the average consumer price per pound.

Within the category, volume growth was recorded for fresh potatoes, which increased 1 per cent, and deli prepared potato sides, which rose 0.9 per cent. Chips remained the largest category by fresh weight equivalent volume but declined 1.5 per cent. Frozen potatoes recorded a 0.1 per cent decrease in volume, while instant and refrigerated potatoes each declined 2.6 per cent. Canned potatoes fell 0.7 per cent.

Fresh potatoes recorded a 1 per cent increase in volume during 2025. Growth was driven by specialty potatoes, including yellow, medley, petite, and purple varieties, each increasing more than 6 per cent in volume. Russet potatoes declined 0.5 per cent in volume, while red potatoes fell 6.6 per cent and white potatoes declined 9.4 per cent.

Dollar sales reflected similar patterns. Medley potatoes increased 8.8 per cent in dollar sales, purple potatoes rose 8.1 per cent, and yellow potatoes increased 6.6 per cent. White potatoes declined 10 per cent, and red potatoes decreased 9.2 per cent. Overall, fresh potato dollar sales declined 0.3 per cent.

Sales data also showed growth in smaller pack sizes. Volume increased for 1 to 2 pound bags by 6.3 per cent, for 2 to 4 pound bags by 8.4 per cent, and for 8 pound bags by 5.8 per cent. Fresh potatoes sold in bags, single wrapped, and tray formats all recorded volume increases.

At the same time, larger pack sizes declined. Five-pound packs decreased 0.8 per cent, 10-pound packs declined 1 per cent, and packs larger than 10 pounds fell 40.7 per cent.

Across other potato categories, chips declined 1.5 per cent in both volume and dollar sales. Frozen potato volume decreased 0.1 per cent. Instant and refrigerated potatoes each declined 2.6 per cent in volume, although refrigerated potato dollar sales increased 0.4 per cent. Deli prepared potato sides accounted for 0.9 per cent of total volume and recorded growth of 0.9 per cent in volume and 2.8 per cent in dollar sales.

Average retail prices across the total potato category reached US$2.31 per pound in 2025, representing a decline of 1 per cent from the previous year. Prices declined for frozen potatoes by 1.9 per cent, fresh potatoes by 1.4 per cent, instant potatoes by 0.2 per cent, and chips by 0.01 per cent. Prices increased for refrigerated potatoes by 3.1 per cent, and deli prepared sides by 1.9 per cent.

