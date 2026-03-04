Mexico develops 303 km interoceanic rail corridor linking Pacific and Gulf ports

Mexico is developing the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a 303 km rail connection linking the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Construction works include rail upgrades, highways, and port infrastructure connecting Salina Cruz on the Pacific coast with Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf.

Authorities describe the project as a dry canal intended to provide an alternative logistics route alongside the Panama Canal. The corridor is designed as a rail-based freight platform with container transport between the two ports. Planning documents indicate that port-to-port rail journeys could take less than six hours.

The main rail line covers slightly more than 300 kilometers. According to project planners, the system could eventually handle about 1.4 million containers annually.

Rail transport is often used for large freight volumes and typically consumes less fuel per ton-mile than road transport. Studies cited in planning discussions indicate that rail freight can reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared with long-haul trucking.

© X(Twitter)

The project has drawn attention following water level constraints at the Panama Canal. In 2023, drought conditions lowered water levels in Gatún Lake, leading canal authorities to reduce daily vessel transits by about one-third and impose draft limits on ships.

Research led by scientists at Northeastern University and published through the American Geophysical Union indicates that low water events in the Panama Canal system may become more frequent later in the century if global emissions remain high.

Each vessel crossing the Panama Canal requires large volumes of fresh water for lock operations. This water also supplies nearby cities. When water availability declines, shipping companies look for alternative routes.

Mexico's interoceanic corridor could provide another route for cargo moving between oceans by combining sea freight with rail transport across the isthmus. This could shorten shipping distances in periods when canal traffic is restricted.

However, the corridor includes infrastructure beyond rail transport. Federal plans include gas pipelines, refinery-linked developments, and up to fourteen industrial parks along the route.

Environmental reporting reviewing government risk assessments indicates that parts of the isthmus could see expanded industrial development if projects proceed. The region is considered one of Mexico's most biodiverse areas.

Local communities have also raised concerns related to land use and consultation processes. Researchers and local organizations report disputes over land, increasing land prices, and speculation along the corridor.

Safety concerns were raised after a passenger service on the Interoceanic Train derailed in Oaxaca in December 2025. The incident resulted in at least thirteen fatalities and nearly one hundred injuries.

The long term impact of the corridor will depend on freight use, industrial development, and local participation in planning along the route.

Source: ecoNews