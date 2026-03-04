Protein-packed SnackBites hit the market

Naturipe Snacks has launched SnackBites, a high-protein bite with real fruit at the center of every bite. This product is a new kind of snack that prioritizes nutrition, convenience, and wellness.

Each package includes three SnackBites and each Bite contains 4g of protein, is 100 calories, is made with real blueberries and packed with BC30™, a probiotic that supports a healthy gut microbiome and improves digestion and wellness.

"We wanted to develop a snack that keeps you energized and tastes great – something you actually look forward to eating," said Steven Ware, vice president and general manager of Naturipe Snacks. "SnackBites hit that sweet spot: real ingredients, satisfying flavor, and a serious nutrition boost. This is a bold new step for us in functional snacking."

These protein bites offer a portable, protein-packed solution that fits any lifestyle, whether it's refueling after a workout, powering through a workday, or looking for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

Additional SnackBites packaging and flavors are in development, including a dark chocolate-coated concept and another featuring strawberries.

Data shows snacking remains a mainstay of American eating habits, with nearly half of consumers now enjoying three or more snacks daily, a notable increase from last year. This growth is fueled by increasing availability of health-focused options like fruit and protein bars. Viral trends, portability, and added nutritional functionality are now key factors shaping snack choices, signaling a continued shift toward smarter, more purposeful snacking. New research shows that 55 percent of consumers snack to satisfy hunger and 50 percent snack for pleasure, but motivations are broadening as more shoppers seek energy, nutrition, and stress relief throughout the day.

"Snacking isn't going anywhere anytime soon," said Ware. "We are well-positioned to take advantage of this demand and bring nutritious options to consumers. SnackBites are a direct reflection of that mission, putting real fruit, protein, and functional wellness benefits into one convenient bite."

Demand is also soaring for functional snacks: nearly half of shoppers look for probiotics, high fiber, or digestive support, and GLP-1 users over-index for high-protein and gut-health claims, which means SnackBites are positioned to meet these emerging needs.

SnackBites are available now in select retailers nationwide.

