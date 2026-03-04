“Bio4Life positioned for international growth as EU compostable label rules take effect”

For Dutch biodegradable label manufacturer Bio4Life, 2025 marks a turning point. Since founding the company in 2011, Arjan Klapwijk and Marcel de Oude have pursued one goal: fully compostable, food-safe label materials. After years of experimentation and financial sacrifice, they now believe an international breakthrough is imminent.

© Bio4Life

Bio4Life wins award for compostable labeling solution

Central to that success is BioTAK® HC700, a biodegradable adhesive certified for both home and industrial composting. It is food-safe and suitable for multiple waste streams. Combined with new European packaging regulations requiring compostable fruit labels, global demand is accelerating. "We've been working towards this for years," says Marcel. "Now that long project is finally bearing fruit."

© Bio4Life

Arjan's background in fresh produce and organic specialist Eosta sparked the idea. He discovered that while compostable films and trays existed, adhesives and inks were the weak link. "Making glue biodegradable and food-safe is a massive challenge," he explains. Marcel, with decades in the conventional label industry, brought technical expertise. Together, they focused exclusively on biodegradable materials, refusing to supply conventional alternatives.

Their first milestone came in 2012 with BioTAK® S100, an industrially compostable adhesive. Since then, regulations have tightened. "The gray area is shrinking. All ingredients must now be demonstrably compostable and non-toxic," Arjan notes. For Bio4Life, stricter rules confirm they were ahead of their time.

Fruit labels are proving to be the catalyst. Under new EU packaging rules (PPWR), they must be compostable. Bio4Life had already won Sustainability Awards at the Global Label Awards (2014 and 2023) and, together with Celanese, a European Bioplastics Award. Now manufacturers worldwide are testing their materials. "From Australia to South America, it works on conventional machines just like standard materials," says Marcel.

© Bio4Life

Resin is sticky and requires processing to be used as an adhesive

Developing HC700 took years. "It had to stick properly, remain stable, be odorless, and break down at the right pace," Marcel explains. Natural ingredients such as pine resin form the basis, though specific formulations remain confidential.

Despite growing demand, Bio4Life has no own factory. Instead, it partners with producers, allowing flexible scaling. "We always have access to capacity," Arjan says.

After years without income and heavy investment, the founders feel the tide turning. Compostable labels are shifting from niche to necessity. "It's not just about business," Arjan concludes. "It's about leaving the world a little better than we found it."

For more information:

Bio4Life

Venkelbaan 82, 2908 KE

Capelle aan den IJssel

Tel: +31 (0)10 30 30 305

[email protected]

www.bio4life.nl