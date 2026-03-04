Koppert Cress understands chefs' constant demand for new flavors and surprising products

Stijn Baan has led Koppert Cress for just over a year, taking over in October 2024 from his father, Rob, who headed the Dutch family business for 25 years. For Stijn, previously commercial director, the role means continuing a clear mission: constant innovation in flavor, quality, and sustainability, while preserving the company's Westland roots.

© Koppert CressManaging director Stijn Baan, Koppert Cress

"I have big shoes to fill," Stijn says. "But I'm not doing it alone. Colleagues are staying on, which provides continuity. Plus, I've been here since I was 15. You must first prove yourself." While Rob was strongly outward-focused, Stijn concentrates more on internal professionalization. The management structure has evolved, with his sister Bodine joining the Board of Directors. The Koppert Cress Group includes Koppert Cress, Division Q, and Sango Seeds.

Rob remains active in product development. "That's where his true passion lies," Stijn explains. Innovation is embedded in the company culture. "We never stop innovating. Every year, we introduce three to four new products, and sometimes remove others if they no longer meet our standards."

Top chefs constantly seek new flavors. "It would be a shame to show up empty-handed," Stijn says. "So the answer is often, 'I shouldn't actually show you yet, but…' That innovation keeps adventurous chefs interested."

© Koppert Cress

Consistency is key. "It's not hard to grow cress, but delivering consistent quality is. We work closely with wholesalers rather than delivering direct, ensuring chefs and consumers always receive the same high standard."

Sustainability is another major focus. Early next year, the company will join the Polanen geothermal project, allowing it to stop using gas. "We want to go beyond CO₂-neutral and become climate-positive," Stijn says. Investments also include water recycling through Division Q and more sustainable packaging, replacing much plastic with responsibly sourced cardboard.

© Koppert CressZallotti Blossom

The market is shifting beyond top gastronomy toward mid-range food service and retail, partly driven by health awareness. "No matter how healthy something is, if it doesn't taste good, no one will buy it," Stijn notes.

Products like Shiso Bicolor, Tahoon Tops, and Zallotti Blossom illustrate chefs' creativity, from fine dining to cocktails. While automation plays a role, harvesting remains manual to safeguard quality.

Looking ahead, innovation, quality, and sustainability remain central. "Plants have the power to amaze you," Stijn concludes. "We want chefs and consumers to experience that every day."

For more information:

Koppert Cress

De Poel 1

2681 MB Monster

Tel: +31174242819

[email protected]

www.koppertcress.com