Flexible solutions for changing demand

Fratelli Cafaro 1989 builds its aromatic herb and baby leaf range on product continuity, market focus, and the ability to adapt to distribution needs. From the Aromamí line, which combines practicality, sustainability, and customisation, to a baby leaf production increasingly oriented towards non-EU markets, the Campania-based company consolidates its positioning by focusing on constant quality, commercial flexibility, and international vision.

"The Aromamí line confirms itself as one of the most representative of our approach to the aromatic herbs market: there will be no change of course, but a precise choice of continuity. The range includes two products: Aromamí Mare, designed to best accompany fish-based recipes, and Aromamí Terra, conceived to enhance meat dishes and preparations with a stronger profile," explains Gianluca Cafaro, owner of the company and creator of the concept.

© Fratelli Cafaro 1989

Each pack contains three aromatic herbs for a total weight of 45 grams, placed in a single tray designed to be practical and functional, in line with the needs of contemporary consumers who are increasingly oriented towards solutions that combine convenience of use, waste reduction, and product enhancement. The herbs used include basil, rosemary, chives, thyme, sage, dill, coriander, bay leaf, parsley, and mint.

The packaging has remained unchanged since the 2023 launch, with a totally recyclable CKB paper tray, and the type and quality of the herbs have not changed as well. "This consistency has been met with positive feedback by the big retail chains, so much so that we supply several Eastern European countries, as well as Italy. What also makes the line particularly popular is the fact that the contents of the Aromamí Mare and Aromamí Terra mixes can be customised both in terms of the combination of aromatic herbs and the weight, providing a 'tailor-made' product for different markets," highlights Cafaro.

© Fratelli Cafaro 1989

As for baby leaves, the production campaign is proceeding with encouraging signs, also from a commercial point of view. Production is concentrated in Eboli, in the Sele Valley (on a total of 170 hectares, 70 of which are open fields plus 100 hectares of greenhouses), and benefits from an agricultural structure that allows continuous supplies throughout the year. "In addition to the good demand from the traditional markets, there is growing interest for our Vivaldí and Origine lines outside the EU too, especially from the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Japan. That is why we have been working for over a year on improving shelf life, particularly for air transport, with the aim of guaranteeing freshness and quality even over long distances."

© Fratelli Cafaro 1989

This path of development and consolidation will be showcased at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, from 4 to 6 February 2026, where Fratelli Cafaro 1989 will be present in Hall 2.2, Stand C-33. "The Berlin fair will represent the connection between the product and the international market, offering us an opportunity to discuss solutions that aim to simplify consumer experience, without sacrificing quality and sustainability with buyers and operators," concludes Cafaro.

For more information:

Fratelli Cafaro 1989 Società Agricola Srl

Via della Piana, 154

84025 Eboli (SA) - Italy

+39 0828 601155

[email protected]

www.fratellicafaro1989.it