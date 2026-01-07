Fresh herb demand strong and steady for holiday season

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving, a holiday that generally sees high fresh herb use, saw stronger sales over 2024's holiday. "We're ready for Christmas and I think we'll be good for the next week. Everything is in decent shape and things look to be steady," says Philipp Harlov, VP sales and marketing for Infinite Herbs.

Like Thanksgiving, Christmas tends to see upticks in demand in herbs such as Rosemary, Sage, Thyme and more. "Sage not as much for Christmas," says Harlov, noting that its fresh herb blends such as its poultry blend tend to be popular at Thanksgiving. At Christmas, that popularity expands to other blends such as ham blends, which includes parsley over sage, and roast blends, which feature oregano rather than sage. In addition to that, the company is also continuing to see increasing popularity in the demand for ethnic herbs such as Culantro, a sister herb to Cilantro, Thai Basil, Lemongrass and more.

Right now, Infinite Herb's supply is largely coming from Colombia and Mexico. It also grows in Florida and it recently finished its season in New Jersey. "We remain in good standing with our supply position and have sufficient coverage in place. At this time, we do not anticipate any supply disruptions over the coming months," he says.

How about pricing? It's steady. "Even with the tariffs now, we're finding cost savings internally to offset some of those," he adds.

Looking ahead, demand is expected to stay steady into January given that's when consumers are interested in healthy eating following holiday indulgences.

