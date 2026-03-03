US: Brad Brookshire retires as CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.

Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. (BCG), has retired after a 49-year career at the food retailer, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. COO Jerry LeClair will take on the role of interim CEO.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Publix reports $62.7bln in annual sales as Q4 earnings hold steady

Publix Super Markets wrapped up fiscal 2025 with $62.7bln in total sales, a 5% jump from $59.7bln the prior year, the grocer reported on March 2. Comparable-store sales climbed 3.5% for the full year.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: ALDI's 1st Maine store to open March 26 in Portland

Discount grocer ALDI will enter its 40th state on March 26 with the opening of its first Maine store at 1100 Brighton Avenue in Portland. ALDI is also expanding its distribution center in Haines City, Florida, to include a new chilled center for perishable foods, allowing the grocer to deliver even more of the fresh meats and produce that shoppers want across the Southeast.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Loblaw® and Flashfood helped Canadians save $58mln on groceries in 2025

Loblaw® reported: "Loblaw® and Flashfood mark another successful year of impact, delivering meaningful savings to customers while advancing efforts to reduce food waste across Canada. Deals span a wide range of categories, including meat, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, prepared foods and more".

Source: globenewswire.com

Ahold Delhaize announces appointment of Stephane Deutsch as Brand President of Super Indo

Ahold Delhaize announced the appointment of Stephane Deutsch as Brand President of Super Indo, effective June 22. This follows on the news that Boudewijn van Nieuwenhuijzen has decided to leave the company to pursue a new career opportunity outside of Ahold Delhaize. Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia added: "We are delighted to welcome Stephane to Ahold Delhaize and Super Indo".

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

SPAR China partner continues store growth with new and modernised openings

SPAR China partner SPAR Shandong has strengthened the brand's presence across Northern China. The retail organisation opened three new stores and renovated six existing locations, focusing on premium fresh food, enhanced store layouts, and a smooth omnichannel shopping experience.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: John Lewis gears up to buy back Waitrose supermarkets

John Lewis is gearing up to buy back some of its Waitrose supermarkets under a renewed retail push. Bosses are looking into the option of buying out landlords after building up £1.5bln in cash, as they remain confident that the retailer's turnaround is progressing, the Telegraph reported.

Source: retailgazette.co.uk

Spain: Organic supermarket chain Veritas expands in Costa del Sol with new Mijas store

Veritas, the chain of organic supermarkets, is strengthening its footprint on the Costa del Sol with the opening of a new store in Mijas on Thursday, March 5. "All our agricultural products are grown without synthetic chemical fertilisers or pesticides", a Veritas spokesperson stated.

Source: euroweeklynews.com

South Africa: R9.7bln in discounts underpins Shoprite sales lift

Stronger festive-season demand helped the Shoprite group deliver a 7.2% increase in sales from continuing operations over the 26 weeks ended 28 December 2025. This translates into additional R9.2bln in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Source: moneyweb.co.za

SPAR El Pino opens in Vecindario after a renovation that transforms the shopping experience

The SPAR Gran Canaria group has reopened SPAR El Pino. The areas for butchery, delicatessen, bakery, fruit and vegetables, the chain's strength in fresh produce, have been expanded.

Source: maspalomas24h.uk

France: Information update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group's financial structure

Casino Group reported: "Casino Group is currently engaged in a negotiation process with its creditors to adapt and strengthen its financial structure".

Source: groupe-casino.fr

Belgium: Spar Winksele reopens on Thursday 12 March after extensive refurbishment

Colruyt Group reported: "Local anchoring remains a strong asset, and customers will immediately notice this in the refurbished store. They will discover a wide range of regional products: from Adept beer, brewed just 500 metres from the store, to apples, pears, eggs and potatoes from Herent".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com