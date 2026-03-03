Michigan potato industry meets lawmakers at state capitol

Potato growers and processors met with state legislators during Potato Day at the Capitol in Michigan, an event aimed at facilitating dialogue between industry representatives and policymakers. The program included product sampling and discussions on production and policy issues.

In Michigan, potatoes rank second only to apples in production volume among specialty crops. Growers produce approximately 2 billion pounds of potatoes annually, placing the state seventh nationally in total potato production. Commercial production takes place in nearly half of Michigan's 83 counties. Each year, about 48,000 acres, equivalent to approximately 19,425 hectares, are dedicated to potato production.

According to Michigan Potato, key issues affecting growers include access to a stable workforce and continued access to water resources, described as "both essential to maintaining a strong and sustainable agricultural sector."

"Potato Day at the Capitol offers a valuable opportunity for Michigan lawmakers to connect directly with the people who grow and process one of our state's most important crops," said Kelly Turner, Ph.D., manager of Potato Growers of Michigan Inc. "It's critical that policymakers hear firsthand about the opportunities and challenges facing our food producers as they work every day to feed families here at home and across the country."

Agricultural economists at Michigan State University reported that in 2024, the state's potato industry generated US$2.53 billion in total economic support annually, including US$1.5 billion in direct economic impact. The sector supports nearly 22,000 jobs statewide.

Michigan also ranks first nationally in potatoes grown for chip processing, with approximately 70 per cent of the state's crop destined for potato chips. According to industry data, one out of every four bags of chips produced in the United States contains Michigan-grown potatoes.

"Potato Day at the Capitol underscores the importance of this vital industry and provides a forum for collaboration between growers and policymakers to ensure its continued strength and success," the Michigan Potato Industry Commission stated.

Source: Michigan Farm News