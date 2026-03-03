Peruvian blueberry seminar to examine trade flows and 2026 market outlook

Before defining volumes and destinations for the next campaign, market analysis remains central to commercial planning. The International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026 will address this through its commercial block, opening with the conference "Trade Flows and Consumer Habits" and followed by the panel "Blueberry Market Snapshot," both aimed at providing context for demand-driven decision making.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at the Lima Convention Center. Gonzalo Salinas, Senior FAR Analyst at Rabobank, will begin the session with "Trade Flows and Consumer Habits: A Macro Analysis of the Industry." The presentation will focus on how trade flows and evolving consumption patterns influence positioning, pricing, logistics, and distribution strategy.

From a commercial perspective, understanding destination performance and buyer behavior provides a framework for evaluating market signals. The session is designed to help participants identify why certain markets gain relevance, what attributes buyers prioritize, and how these preferences affect shipment planning and channel allocation.

The trade block will continue with the panel "Blueberry Market Snapshot," scheduled later the same morning. Participants include Miguel Bentín of Proarándanos, Juan José Gall'Lino of Agrovision, Daniel Bustamante of Agrícola Cerro Prieto, Federico Maggio Capelli of Camposol, and Gustavo Salinas of Hortifrut. The discussion will examine competitive dynamics, destination performance, and the indicators to monitor across markets and distribution channels ahead of the 2026 season.

Topics will include demand shifts, the evolution of key destinations, and how calendar movements influence origin-based positioning. Attention will also be given to buyer requirements beyond fruit specifications, including consistency, reliability, and service levels at the destination. The reconfiguration of the global blueberry map and its implications for competitiveness will be reviewed, with focus on where supply space is expanding and where competition is intensifying.

The seminar sequence is structured to connect macro-level trade flow analysis with operational planning. The presentation will establish the analytical framework, while the panel will translate market conditions into practical criteria for prioritizing destinations, sales windows, and logistics coordination.

The sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, with the conference beginning at 08:45 and the panel at 12:10, as part of the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026 in Peru.

