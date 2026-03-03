Shipping line launches real-time reefer container monitoring system

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has launched iReefer, a container monitoring system for reefer cargo. The solution allows customers to track and monitor temperature-controlled shipments in real time.

With iReefer, customers can access information on position, temperature, humidity, and other shipment data. The system is available via myMSC, the company's e-business platform, or through an API.

MSC offers three iReefer packages. The basic package, iReefer Essential, is free of charge and includes an overview of current and historic reefer shipments, a container journey log, and data graphs. iReefer Pro includes these functions, along with unlimited downloads and access to additional data such as container GPS location. For customers shipping high volumes, iReefer Ultimate connects directly with their system via an API to enable data exchange. The two premium packages are scheduled to go live on 1 March 2025.

MSC transports more than 1 million reefer containers annually and operates a reefer fleet supported by dedicated teams of more than 1,000 reefer specialists worldwide.

The launch of iReefer is part of MSC's digital initiatives to develop tools that support shipment monitoring and supply chain management. The company's digital portfolio also includes MSC Smart Containers for remote monitoring of dry cargo.

The project involved connecting more than 210,000 reefer containers and equipping more than 500 vessels with iReefer technology. The company plans to equip additional containers and vessels with the system in the coming years.

Giuseppe Prudente, Chief Logistics Officer of MSC and President of MEDLOG, stated: "This exciting launch highlights MSC's unique ability to combine forward-thinking digital solutions with personalized customer care. iReefer is designed with customers in mind: we fully understand their need to closely monitor and control cargo, to facilitate planning and ensure products are delivered in pristine condition. It builds on the already high levels of care we apply to reefer cargo and takes this support to the next level."

The system provides real-time container monitoring and temperature tracking, container security features, compliance support, and access to shipment data. Connected reefers may help reduce costs associated with cargo spoilage, damage, and insurance claims.

To access the system, customers must log into myMSC or create an account. After login, the iReefer function is available through the platform.

For more information:

