Early start to the 2026 Chilean pear season

"The 2026 Chilean pear season started about ten days earlier than usual. This early beginning has directly affected the fruit's size distribution. The weather conditions allowed the fruit to reach maturity indicators, such as Brix levels, pressure, and color, faster than usual, but this can cause a slight decrease in fruit size. It's a trend that we have already seen this season in other fruits such as cherries, stone fruits, and grapes," said Jorge Yavar, the commercial manager of Exportadora y Servicios Rucaray.

© Rucaray

This trend has been observed in pear varieties like Coscia and Abate Fetel. In other varieties, the effect has been less pronounced. For Rucaray, the estimated volume stays around 300,000 packages, similar to the previous season, although some fruit is also sold through third parties, depending on the circumstances and programs.

Europe and Latin America remain the primary destinations, along with North America and Asia. The outlook for the European market is optimistic. "Overall, Europe is favorable for Chilean pears. A shortage in certain varieties that Chile supplies has already been observed, leading to positive expectations," Yavar explained. The initial shipments are on their way, with sales scheduled to start in March and to peak in April and May.

In Latin America, the situation was more complex. The increase in production resulted in higher shipment volumes earlier than the previous year, which put downward pressure on prices. "Between 20% and 30% more is being shipped than in the same week last year, and the market reacts immediately by slowing down due to the higher supply," he explains. "Given this situation, we have eased our production efforts in hopes of a demand rebound. We have temporarily halted some packaging activities and will wait for demand to pick up before resuming those programs for this market."

© Rucaray

Packham's Triumph variety is notable for its high storage capacity, enabling more flexible commercial handling. "March and April usually see the lowest prices because of abundant traditional fruit supplies, but from May onwards, as the first controlled atmosphere chambers begin to operate, prices tend to increase," he stated.

In recent years, the area devoted to pears in Chile has decreased. "We have been decreasing the planting area for six years," says Yavar. Overall supply in the Southern Hemisphere, especially in Argentina and Chile, has declined. For varieties like Abate Fetel, which are mainly destined for Europe, the challenge is evident: "It has no other market than Europe." Additionally, it faces direct competition from the European Conference, which is available almost year-round due to its storage capabilities.

Compared to competitors like Argentina and South Africa, Chile offers good quality but struggles with logistical challenges. "They have cheaper and shorter freight; there is a cost advantage there," he admits. Meanwhile, South Africa manufactures smaller calibres at lower costs, enabling them to offer lower prices.

Yavar notes that consumption in Europe is stagnating. "Pears are mainly seen as a fruit for adults; young people don't eat them." Despite the sector's promotion of two-colored and sweeter varieties to attract new consumers, growth remains limited compared to other species.

