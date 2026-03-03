"The weather did not have a significant impact on the Moldovan grape harvest"

The Moldovan grape season has finished, and it has been a pretty good one overall, says Artur Laake, sales manager for Moldovan fresh produce exporter Biyaz Salkim Fruits: "Our grape season has already finished, but we're happy to say that we had a pretty good season this year. The weather did not have a significant impact on the harvest, thanks to the use of our new irrigation system. Overall, our harvest was similar in terms of volumes to that of last season. Prices for the grapes did increase gradually; I think the peak was in January."

According to Laake, the demand for grapes was quite strong, especially from the exporter's main market, Poland. "Demand for good quality and certified grapes was quite strong this year, just like last year. Looking at our most important export market for the season, it was definitely Poland. We've managed to invest in a new irrigation system, sorting lines, as well as certain certificates. We invested in these areas because we want to be competitive in the European export market."

Laake emphasizes that the exporter's investments have had a positive impact on the entire operation: "Our recent investments have made it so that our infrastructure now includes sorting, calibration, and packing lines for plums as well as table grapes, a specific sorting and calibration line with Cherry Vision 2.0, for sweet cherries, and a carton boxes forming machine. This allows us to deliver products specific to each customer's preferences. This season, we started to do deliveries directly to the client. Before, we used to work and ship from a warehouse," he concludes.

