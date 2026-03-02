Flagship Coborn’s Market & Table store to open in Minnesota

Wealthier shoppers are driving grocery spending, data shows

With the increasing bifurcation of the economy, people with more resources feel empowered to spend more on food while those with less are cutting back, according to NielsenIQ findings shared by FMI. Shoppers with household income above $150,000 are particularly drawn to fresh fruit, beverages, vegetables and meat and have significantly boosted their spending in those categories, according to data Jack O'Leary, director of e-commerce strategic thought leadership for NielsenIQ, presented.

Source: fooddive.com

US: Coborn's flagship 'Grocerant' concept to open in Minnesota

Coborn's Inc. will open its flagship Coborn's Market & Table store in Plymouth, Minnesota, at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. Serving as an anchor of The Boulevard development at the intersection of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, the location will offer a fresh, elevated approach to grocery shopping.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Walmart settles Spark Driver dispute for $100mln

Walmart has agreed to a $100mln settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and several states over allegations that the retailer misled last-mile delivery drivers about their compensation.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: DoorDash exits 4 markets, including Japan, to focus on growth elsewhere

DoorDash said that it's ending operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan and Uzbekistan. "Our priority is supporting our teams and partners through an orderly transition as we focus on the geographies where we can offer the best products and build for long-term success", said Miki Kuusi, the head of DoorDash's international division, in a statement.

Source: apnews.com

Amazon same-day grocery delivery and pharmacy services comes to Louisville

Louisville now has Amazon same-day grocery delivery and pharmacy services, according to multiple reports. The Seattle-based company announced that the service will cover a 55-mile radius around Louisville.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Philippines: Robinsons Logistix builds big box hub in Cainta

Robinsons Logistix and Industrials Inc. (RLX), the logistics and industrial arm of Robinsons Land Corp., has partnered with Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) for the development of a "big box" facility for Shopwise at the Sierra Valley Destination Estate. Shopwise Sierra Valley will follow the "big box" retail model, a warehouse-inspired format globally associated with brands such as Walmart, Costco, Carrefour and Aldi.

Source: insiderph.com

New bankruptcy at Intermarché Belgium

The Intermarché in Leuze (Eghezée, province of Namur) has gone bankrupt. Bankruptcy seller SA Comptoir Faillites & Saisies organized a liquidation sale with discounts of 50% on fresh and frozen products and 30% on non-perishable goods. This is according to reports from the company on social media. The store had already been under judicial protection for some time, RetailDetail has learned.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Spain: Consum online expands

Spanish supermarket chain Consum expanded its digital footprint in 2025, expanding its online store to 137 new towns and cities therein. This brings its total presence to nearly 600 municipalities in Spain.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Sainsbury's to cut 300 jobs as it restructures tech team and Argos deliveries

Sainsbury's is cutting 300 head office jobs as it restructures its technology team and Argos delivery network, creating more separation between the two businesses. The London-based retail group said most of the job cuts would be in technology and data, where it was "consolidating routine reporting tasks" and creating dedicated teams for Argos and the supermarket.

Source: theguardian.com

Morrisons announces sponsorship of The Great British Farm-Fest

Morrisons has announced its title sponsorship of The Great British Farm-Fest - a celebration of farmers, their craft and their way of life, taking place at NAEC Stoneleigh Warwickshire - the historic home of the Royal Show.

Source: farming.co.uk

NFU Scotland's Year in Review: Shelfwatch 2025-26 report reveals sourcing retail gaps with only 26% Scottish

NFU Scotland reported: "NFU Scotland published its Year in Review: ShelfWatch 2025-26 annual report showing that while some retailers demonstrate strong support for Scottish produce, on average only 26% of own-label products on supermarket shelves in Scotland are Scottish. The report shows that Aldi continue to champion Scottish produce with 65% Scottish products. When looking at combined Scottish and UK sourcing, the Co-op has set the benchmark, ranking number one for combined Scottish and UK products - with Scottish labelled products make up almost one in three of their products. Other insights include reliance on imports - with Co-op and Aldi under 2% imported goods while Asda at 23% and Tesco at 16%".

Source: nfus.org.uk

Colruyt Group completes sale of French operations

Following completion of the investigation by the French competition authorities, Colruyt Group completed the sale of 100 stores and 45 DATS 24 gas stations on February 28. The stores for which no buyer was found have been closed.

Source: retaildetail.eu

IGD spells out the 'quiet crisis' facing the UK's food system

The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) has officially relaunched its flagship "Feeding Britain's Future" programme, following a stark new report that labels the UK's food and drink labour shortage a "structural crisis" that now threatens national food security.

Source: foodanddrinktechnology.com

Holland: Retail turnover up by over 2% in January

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that retail turnover was 2.2% higher in January 2025, year on year. Turnover in supermarkets was up by 3.2%, while in specialty shops it was down by 0.9%.

Source: cbs.nl

Belgian Tanger Market stores reopen after paying deposit

The six Belgian stores of the Dutch halal chain Tanger Markt, which were sealed last week by the labor inspectorate due to illegal employment, are open again after the retailer paid a deposit of €100,000.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: M&S returns to Putney High Street with brand-new food store

M&S reported: "The new 10.9k sq ft fresh market-style foodhall offers the very best of M&S Food, including fresh market specials from M&S' Select Farm partners, a show-stopping in-store bakery and a wide range of grocery essentials".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com