Retail produce ads dip 3% as grapes lead fruit promotions

Retailers assisted shoppers at the checkout this week with promotions on produce favourites. Grapes were the most-advertised fruit, followed by strawberries and blackberries. Russet potatoes, cucumbers, and mushrooms were among the most frequently promoted vegetables. Imported fruits such as peaches, nectarines, plums, mangos, and pineapples are featured in produce aisles.

Total ad numbers this week reached 283,426, a 3% decrease from last week's 293,337. The same week last year recorded 290,940 ads, 3% higher than this week.

Ads by commodity group were as follows: fruit 169,874 (60%), onions and potatoes 29,085 (10%), vegetables 77,817 (27%), herbs 1,265, ornamentals 3,600, hemp 578, and honey 2,472. Organic produce accounted for 29,874 ads, representing 11% of the total.

The following prices reflect major advertised items with 3,000 or more ads, compared with the same week last year.

For fruit, the only notable price increase was Cosmic Crisp apples (per lb.) at 27%. Price decreases included raspberries (6 oz.) at 15%, avocados at 12%, and yellow peaches (per lb.) at 10%.

For potatoes and onions, Russet potatoes (5 lb. bag) recorded a 17% decrease.

For vegetables, asparagus increased 25%, and cucumbers (each) rose 19%, while green bell peppers (each) decreased 47%.

To view the full report, click here.

