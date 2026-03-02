Canadian potato growers review dry season and U.S. trade outlook

Potato producers from across Canada gathered in Charlottetown for the International Potato Technology Expo, which organizers said attracted about 3,000 visitors over two days.

The event followed one of the driest growing seasons on record for Prince Edward Island. According to Statistics Canada's 2025 potato production estimates, P.E.I. recorded the largest provincial decline, with output down nearly 16 per cent.

"That makes it a tough year," said Ryan Barrett, research and agronomy specialist with the P.E.I. Potato Board. He noted that some farms did not generate a profit. "Maybe they broke even, if they had crop insurance or something like that."

Producers are now focusing on sustainable agricultural practices. These include the use of cover crops to slow erosion, crop rotation to improve soil health and moisture retention, and testing potato varieties that are more drought or disease-resistant.

"A lot of our producers are able to take advantage of some of these newer genetics that are more efficient."

Trade and tariff tensions with the United States are also a concern. According to Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board, the province exports about half of its total potato crop to the U.S.

"It's a significant portion of our sales," he said. "Number one is to maintain and grow that business, and two, we have always continued to look at other market opportunities, domestically and internationally."

Donald said the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement has supported trade flows, although growers are monitoring the agreement ahead of its 2026 review.

Some producers pointed to consumer support as a factor in maintaining market stability. Fifth-generation farmer Tyler Heppell, president of Heppell's Potato Corp. in British Columbia, said domestic demand has benefited from a "buy B.C." and "buy-Canada" movement.

"So even though some of our potatoes are more expensive in the grocery stores, we're really thankful that Canadians are stepping up and supporting the local farmers."

Heppell added that communicating production practices has played a role in consumer awareness. "We show the process of planting the potatoes. We show how we irrigate the potatoes and how we harvest. And then a key part of that is showing all the issues that we farmers go through," he said.

