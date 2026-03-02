U.S. onion exports to Panama halted after tariff quota reached

U.S. exporters should not ship onions to Panama until the local supply decreases and Panama updates its import policy.
On January 2, 2026, U.S. onion exports to Panama reached the 2026 tariff rate quota limit of 1,077 metric tons. Panamanian officials halted subsequent imports, citing an oversupply of domestic production.
The decision left eleven containers of U.S. onions stranded at the port. All containers were eventually redirected to other markets to avoid spoilage. Since August 2020, Panama has imposed volume restrictions on onion and potato imports based on decisions by local producer associations.
