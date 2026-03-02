USITC advances probe into Mexican fresh winter strawberry imports

The U.S. International Trade Commission (Commission or USITC) has determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured due to imports of fresh winter strawberries from Mexico that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Amy A. Karpel and Commissioners David S. Johanson and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission's affirmative determination, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its investigation of imports of fresh winter strawberries from Mexico.

The Commission's public report, Fresh Winter Strawberries from Mexico (Inv. No. 731-TA-1770 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 5713, March 2026), will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigation.

The report will be available by April 10, 2026, and may be accessed on the USITC website once released.

For more information:

United States International Trade Commission

Tel: +1 202 205 2000

Email: [email protected]

www.usitc.gov