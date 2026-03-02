MSC suspends Middle East bookings and redirects vessels

In response to the evolving security situation in the Middle East and the restrictions affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company confirms that the safety of its crews remains its highest priority.

As a precautionary measure, MSC has instructed all vessels currently operating in the Gulf region, as well as those en route to the area, to proceed to designated safe shelter areas until further notice. In addition, MSC has suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East region until further notice.

The Company continues to closely monitor developments and is working with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of its operations. Customers will be informed as soon as further details become available regarding potential alternative ports where cargo may be discharged, should the situation require additional operational adjustments. Middle East bookings will resume as soon as the security situation improves.

MSC appreciates your understanding, and should you have any questions, please contact your local MSC representatives in our global network of more than 675 offices.

